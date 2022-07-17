Five Years Taught Me This Valuable Lesson In Bitcoin

It's amazing what you learn in that time.

Enjoy and be well, Everyone.

Questions or comments: hello@ tincryptoblog.com





FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:

Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com

Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42

Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d

Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr

BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv

Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy

Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF





PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:

Strike App (Send money INSTANTLY anywhere in the world for free) & buy bitcoin with fees under 1.5%. Earn $5 when you sign up: https://tinyurl.com/fdh92fb2

Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v

Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C

Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6

Abra: Buy, sell, trade, earn with crypto deposits, get a crypto-backed loan: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz

Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v

Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic:

https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o





CRYPTO LENDING

Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz





EARN BITCOIN IN REBATES WHEN YOU SHOP ONLINE AND IN-STORE:

-Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu

-Fold app (including shopping on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq