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Round Table Discussion on the State of Canada with Honourable Brian Peckford and Guests
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72 views • December 12, 2021
This will be a real treat, a once in a life time opportunity to tune in to an all star guest list of historic proportions. Literally the last living architect of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and one of Canada's most famous (now infamous) comedians! I expect this show to have it all, from laughs to tears, historical events to current events. Its going to be an amazing time spent with Canadian Legends and as billed, an unrefined Discussion on the State of Canada
Our Guests...
Brian Peckford:
Former premier of Newfoundland & Labrador. The last living Architect of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Cathy Jones:
Canadian Comedian, star of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes.
Garrett Melee:
Humanitarian, world traveler and recent graduate from Canada’s only MBA in social enterprise.
Dana Metcalfe:
National recognized humanitarian, end of life coach, founder of Raven News.
To support our work you can
E-transfer: [email protected] or [email protected]
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/1stdibbsmm
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1036501
[email protected]
The Myth Is Canada:
https:themythiscanada.com
What's Up Canada?
https:whatsupcanada.org
https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram:
https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Our Guests...
Brian Peckford:
Former premier of Newfoundland & Labrador. The last living Architect of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Cathy Jones:
Canadian Comedian, star of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes.
Garrett Melee:
Humanitarian, world traveler and recent graduate from Canada’s only MBA in social enterprise.
Dana Metcalfe:
National recognized humanitarian, end of life coach, founder of Raven News.
To support our work you can
E-transfer: [email protected] or [email protected]
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/1stdibbsmm
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1036501
[email protected]
The Myth Is Canada:
https:themythiscanada.com
What's Up Canada?
https:whatsupcanada.org
https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram:
https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
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