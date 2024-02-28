PALESTINIAN FLAG is the HARBINGER of the 4 HORSEMEN of the APOCALYPSE

Credit given to Jeff Forrester of the tribulation institute.





The Palestinian flag and the Israeli Hamas war is the biggest red flag that the full effects about four horsemen of the Apocalypse is about to happen and that 2 billion people are about to die as shown in Revelation 6:8. The Middle Eastern war is going to ratchet up very shortly and as close as we get to April 8th and the total solar eclipse it becomes more more clear as the days move on.





The Middle Eastern war between Israel and Hamas is going to escalate with Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, as well as Syria and with Russia and Ukraine all at the same time. The Palestinian flag is the harbinger that it is all about to hit at once.





