EPISODE 31: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
When someone decides for you which conversations you can and cannot have, in spite of what you are told, it is never in the best interest of the people. To assume that you possess the right to dictate to other sovereign beings what is best for them is the hight of hubris. I will never stop seeking truth. I will never stop asking questions. I will never stop encouraging my brothers and sisters to do the same. I find it comical that a corporation as large and powerful as YouTube is so afraid of little old me that they’ve devoted so much time and energy to suppressing my content. 😀


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-31-THE-EMPIRE-STRIKES-BACK-e27oep7

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcontroldivision

