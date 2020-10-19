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Frontline Doctors Speak Out Against Masks and for Successful Treatments
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105 views • October 19, 2020
There are many problems with masks! And there are many successful treatments for Covid-19 that have been proven to work by practicing doctors in thousands of cases. Listen to this important information before you listen to their censors!
You can watch in higher resolution at One America News: https://www.oann.com/doctors-speak-out-against-masks/ Consider them as an alternative source for news.
You can watch in higher resolution at One America News: https://www.oann.com/doctors-speak-out-against-masks/ Consider them as an alternative source for news.
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