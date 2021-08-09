Del Bigtree: I Know We Win This In The End

It's not everyday you wake up with butterflies because you're going to get to interview one of your heroes... but today was that day for us.Join us- with a man who has been on the front lines fighting for truth, freedom and exposing corruption for years: the man, the legend- #DelBigtree"This is the last ditch, white knuckled grasp by the NEANDERTHALS of medicine to hold on to their prevalence when an evolution of humanity and healing is right around the corner... That rainbow is starting to form- and that dark storm we're looking at right now... I'll see you on the other side... I KNOW WE WIN THIS IN THE END!"Read Full article with links: