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Stand with the Elders. 14 Nov, 2021. Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia.
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60 views • November 18, 2021
Stand with the Elders. 14 November 2021 at the Qld/NSW border, Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia.
Here we are again at the imaginary line.
Aunty Bridy from The Widjabul Tribe of the Bundjalong Nation, situated in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, speaks of the hardships her people have endured since European settlement.
We must listen to the elders, for they tell the real story of this land. This isn't about white fella/black fella, this is about being a good human being and respecting each other and the mother earth.
She speaks of the way her culture used to be before they were forced to live like the colonists, had their children stolen and their culture virtually genocided. And it continues to this day.
What is currently happening to the rest of us, they have been enduring for 230+ years.
The Original people of this continent have special DNA, unlike no other peoples' on this earth. That's what it means to #HoldTheBloodline
Uniting Freedom loving people with the Original Custodians.
Reclaiming Gondwana, commonly known as Australia.
This has been a Frankie Dog Turner Production in conjunction with Roobs' Flyers on The Grounded TV Network.
Thanks for watching.
A chance for Freedom and Independence by the People for the People -
https://peoplestreaty.online/
Join Roobs' Flyers -
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If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything.
All rights reserved.
Here we are again at the imaginary line.
Aunty Bridy from The Widjabul Tribe of the Bundjalong Nation, situated in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, speaks of the hardships her people have endured since European settlement.
We must listen to the elders, for they tell the real story of this land. This isn't about white fella/black fella, this is about being a good human being and respecting each other and the mother earth.
She speaks of the way her culture used to be before they were forced to live like the colonists, had their children stolen and their culture virtually genocided. And it continues to this day.
What is currently happening to the rest of us, they have been enduring for 230+ years.
The Original people of this continent have special DNA, unlike no other peoples' on this earth. That's what it means to #HoldTheBloodline
Uniting Freedom loving people with the Original Custodians.
Reclaiming Gondwana, commonly known as Australia.
This has been a Frankie Dog Turner Production in conjunction with Roobs' Flyers on The Grounded TV Network.
Thanks for watching.
A chance for Freedom and Independence by the People for the People -
https://peoplestreaty.online/
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything.
All rights reserved.
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