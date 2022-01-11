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Michael Jackson seen alive on prime time TV!
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191 views • January 11, 2022
Michael Jackson seen alive on prime time TV!
The footage is a bit blurry but you can definitely make out that it's him.
Thanks to Tucker Carlson for breaking the story......
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The footage is a bit blurry but you can definitely make out that it's him.
Thanks to Tucker Carlson for breaking the story......
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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