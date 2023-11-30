Redpill: Elon's Tw!tter Takedown

Thermonuclear Lawsuit: Act II

* This fits the theory that Musk’s role re: acquiring Twatter was neither to “restore free speech” nor to fix it and make it profitable.

* His role was to to expose its corruption while taking it down, i.e. to execute a controlled demolition.

* He has turned one of the left’s social media weapons against them and is destroying it in the process — while revealing how it was used to censor free speech, interfere in elections etc.

* BTW that’s not really Elon Musk.

* The original [bad] guy was replaced with a body double who works for the white hats.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 November 2023)

