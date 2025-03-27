Disaster testing & thought testing bring the capacity for super-grace maturity.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #8; Our study on momentum testing has us now in the book of Job chapter two. Job may be one of the greatest examples of testing in every realm seen in the Bible. Job displays the angelic warfare and attacks from Satan we may all face at some point. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!