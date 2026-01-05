Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 6.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"My Word always Advises you of good and virtue. Do not speak ill of your brothers and sisters causing their dishonor; that you do not view with contempt those who suffer from diseases that you call contagious; that you do not protect wars; nor have a shameful occupation that destroys morality and protects vices; that you do not curse anything created; nor take what belongs to others without the permission of the owner; do not spread superstitions. That you visit the sick; forgive those who offend you; protect virtue; give good examples and you will be loving me and loving your brothers and sisters, that in those two precepts the whole Law is summed up."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 6, Verse 25





