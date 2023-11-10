Create New Account
Grandfather Jon Live -- intro
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published Yesterday

Wisdom for a wild worried world: natural health, mind science, well-being and more. - This is the introductory show. (NOTE: I edited out the song due to poor recording.)


~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program archives, notes, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com



