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Rob From The Poor, Give To The Rich - Proverbs 22:16 (NIV)
16 One who oppresses the poor to increase his wealth
and one who gives gifts to the rich—both come to poverty.
Proverbs Club Commentary
When you take from the poor or give to the rich,
you only acquire poverty.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4bne2e55
#oppress #poor #increase #wealth #come_to_poverty