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Tyrants Cook Protestors Alive: Laser Microwaves Deployed -- CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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403 views • February 17, 2022
The Australian government might have subtlety declared war on their citizens by allegedly using war-grade LRAD’s on peaceful protestors. Stew Peters was joined by his Australian correspondent, Maria Zeee to discuss the topic further.
Over the past weeks, thousands of people descended on the Australian capital of Canberra to put an end to their country’s insane COVID policies. Organizers estimate it may have been over 500,000 people who showed up in a country less than 30 Million!

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propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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