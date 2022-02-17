© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyrants Cook Protestors Alive: Laser Microwaves Deployed -- CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
Follow
11
Share
Report
403 views • February 17, 2022
The Australian government might have subtlety declared war on their citizens by allegedly using war-grade LRAD’s on peaceful protestors. Stew Peters was joined by his Australian correspondent, Maria Zeee to discuss the topic further.
Over the past weeks, thousands of people descended on the Australian capital of Canberra to put an end to their country’s insane COVID policies. Organizers estimate it may have been over 500,000 people who showed up in a country less than 30 Million!
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
Over the past weeks, thousands of people descended on the Australian capital of Canberra to put an end to their country’s insane COVID policies. Organizers estimate it may have been over 500,000 people who showed up in a country less than 30 Million!
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.