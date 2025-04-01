© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Industrial seed oils aren’t food. They’re the end product of a chemical process designed for shelf life, not human life. And if you think mitochondrial function can be reduced to LDL levels and calorie math, you’re not doing science—you’re defending a failed paradigm.When industrial seed oils are extracted (high heat, hexane solvents, bleaching, deodorizing), the LA molecules undergo autoxidation, creating highly reactive aldehydes and lipid peroxides before you ever consume them.