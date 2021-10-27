Dr. Robert O'Young - “VIRUSES”, “VACCINES” / DAMAGES / “MITIGATIVE” DETOX IDEAS

Dr. Robert O'Young - “VIRUSES”, “VACCINES” / DAMAGES / “MITIGATIVE” DETOX IDEASDr. Robert O'Young: “No one has a proof of purified and isolated viruses. Many countries and institutions worldwide were UNABLE to show any proof sars cov 2 (covid virus) exists as well.”Wake up People!Lifesaving information from Dr. Young focused on the nature and reason for widespread vaccine injury and sudden deaths from the COVID vaccines, the toxins found to be contained in the COVID and flu vaccines, the false theory of viruses, the true paradigms of health and disease which lead to vibrant health, and the healing and restorative practices and protocols of naturopathy which could immediately address vaccine damages, with special focus on natural clays, as well as Dr. Young's COWSE protocols: Chlorophyll, Clays, Oils, Oxygen, Water, Sunshine and Exercise.Dr. Young addresses the healing of vaccine effects such as convulsions, seizures, neurological disorders, all possible effects of pathological blood coagulation accruing from the coagulates of nano graphene and iron oxide destroying red blood cells and transgressing across the blood-brain and cytoplasmic barriers into the brain as well as into cells all over the body, advising the assistance of a naturopath or knowledgeable doctor to assist the de-acidification and detoxing of the body and re-alkalinizing of the tissues with healthful salts, minerals, vitamins, water as noted in his COWSE program.Please share this podcast widely with all who are vaccinated so they can take care of their health and avert micro-clotting, macro-clotting, and death: effects of this vaccine which may occur within a few days, weeks, or months of this vaccine—as indicated from the adverse event and death events recorded at the VAERS databases and on true-media and social media.source: