"Something UGLY Is About To Hit America..." | Whitney Webb

Peter Thiel is no ordinary tech billionaire—he's the bridge between Silicon Valley's elite and the national security state. From co-founding PayPal and seeding the so-called "PayPal mafia" to building Palantir into what many call a privatized surveillance empire, Thiel’s ventures have always operated in lockstep with intelligence agencies. This video traces how Thiel, alongside figures like JD Vance and Elon Musk, has blurred the lines between private enterprise and state power—reshaping not only the economy but the very definition of freedom in the digital age.

Palantir, which began as a CIA-funded response to the defunded Total Information Awareness program, is now a central player in mass surveillance, domestic profiling, and military AI applications worldwide—from Ukraine to Gaza. Thiel’s companies have consistently undermined civil liberties while expanding their reach into public policy and financial regulation. And now, with Thiel protégé JD Vance on the GOP ticket and poised to influence crypto legislation from the Senate Banking Committee, the stage is set for a new kind of digital authoritarianism—one that wears the mask of innovation but operates through surveillance, censorship, and monopoly power.

Mirrored - Whitney's Fan Club

Thanks to The Big Dutchman for Link

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!