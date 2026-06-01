Joe Kent: 'The only reason Israel is a regional power is because of what we give them'

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🚨🇮🇱🇺🇸US earns global ‘ire’ for supporting Israel that ‘has no natural resources’ - Joe Kent
The US is “not realistic” with the way that it approaches Israel, says former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent.
Israel’s view of warfare is “brutal,” he notes, yet “we don't acknowledge it that we're funding it.”
💬 “For some reason, because of the propaganda war that the Israelis run, because of how much money they pump into our elections, no one wants to come out and say that. And obviously that's morally horrible,” says Kent.
Strategically, the US is earning the “ire” from the rest of the world for supporting a country that “doesn't really have any natural resources”, he added.
🗣 “The only reason they're a regional power is because of what we give them.”