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SMHP: A War Vets Glimpse Of Heaven [07.07.2021]
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30 views • July 07, 2021
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions - 46 minutes ago
I received a community guideline strike on the video Truth Is The Enemy Number One In 2021 a few days ago and cannot load new content here for 3 more days.
They said it contained inappropriate content but did not specify what the content was.
You can find the deleted video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrGGrXAhXcCg/
I had this testimony video set as private so I am publishing it today as it's a good message people should hear.
Please see the description for details on this video. I may not be on YouTube much longer as I am being targeted daily.
Add your email to my list to keep you updated once my voice is silenced here on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
Also, please consider a small donation to help me pay my web hosting and other channel related bills.
A few dollars goes a long way and it's been pretty quiet for the past month in that area since YouTube deleted my bigger channels.
The links on my website above. I don't sell t-shirts or charge any membership fees to access this content.
It's all free to download and share from my website.
Prayers go a long way as well as I am being attacked spiritually from all sides.
Time is short.
This beast system is out in the open.
Yeshua Jesus Saves!
Follow Him!
--
SMHP does not agree with the whole reason for wars. IMO, All wars are bankers wars. Between the petrodollar and installation of central banks, they have conquered pretty much all people and made them slaves to the fiat monetary system. Just look at where all the central banks are installed - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_central_banks
I do believe that many have fought unknowingly of the truth of war in the spirit of freedom. They actually believe they were doing their duty to protect the free world from tyrants. When it was they tyrants they were fighting for unknowingly. The gentleman in this video is no exception. I had the pleasure of being part of his testimony recording back in the early 2000s. He was genuine in his response and I have no reason to disbelieve what he was saying here. I've had my own spiritual encounters and supernatural unexplained experiences over the last 45+ years. His testimony was one more confirmation that my own encounters were legitimate.
***Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
......................
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
77 views Jul 7, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
8.65K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NkNrFfS0y1U
I received a community guideline strike on the video Truth Is The Enemy Number One In 2021 a few days ago and cannot load new content here for 3 more days.
They said it contained inappropriate content but did not specify what the content was.
You can find the deleted video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrGGrXAhXcCg/
I had this testimony video set as private so I am publishing it today as it's a good message people should hear.
Please see the description for details on this video. I may not be on YouTube much longer as I am being targeted daily.
Add your email to my list to keep you updated once my voice is silenced here on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
Also, please consider a small donation to help me pay my web hosting and other channel related bills.
A few dollars goes a long way and it's been pretty quiet for the past month in that area since YouTube deleted my bigger channels.
The links on my website above. I don't sell t-shirts or charge any membership fees to access this content.
It's all free to download and share from my website.
Prayers go a long way as well as I am being attacked spiritually from all sides.
Time is short.
This beast system is out in the open.
Yeshua Jesus Saves!
Follow Him!
--
SMHP does not agree with the whole reason for wars. IMO, All wars are bankers wars. Between the petrodollar and installation of central banks, they have conquered pretty much all people and made them slaves to the fiat monetary system. Just look at where all the central banks are installed - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_central_banks
I do believe that many have fought unknowingly of the truth of war in the spirit of freedom. They actually believe they were doing their duty to protect the free world from tyrants. When it was they tyrants they were fighting for unknowingly. The gentleman in this video is no exception. I had the pleasure of being part of his testimony recording back in the early 2000s. He was genuine in his response and I have no reason to disbelieve what he was saying here. I've had my own spiritual encounters and supernatural unexplained experiences over the last 45+ years. His testimony was one more confirmation that my own encounters were legitimate.
***Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
......................
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
77 views Jul 7, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
8.65K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NkNrFfS0y1U
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