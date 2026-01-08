BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UFOs, Consciousness & the Reflective Phenomenon with Grant Cameron Vancouver Library Talk
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago

Filmed at the Vancouver Public Library, Jan. 4, 2026, this wide-ranging public discussion features Grant Cameron, one of Canada’s leading UFO researchers, exploring the deep connections between UFO phenomena, consciousness, and personal experience.


Grant shares decades of insights drawn from interviews with experiencers, trance-channelers, and witnesses of close encounters, emphasizing why understanding human consciousness may be more important than chasing physical craft alone.


Topics include:

• Trance-channeling and the shutting down of the “left brain”

• Why experiencers often report profound knowing

• Classic UFO cases (1975 Manitoba, 2008 Texas)

• Orbs, black helicopters, and Men in Black encounters

• Ghostly and poltergeist experiences

• Coins, synchronicities, and signs from the deceased

• The reflective quality of the phenomenon

• Why gradual disclosure may be necessary

• Consciousness as a creative force shaping reality itself


Rather than focusing on fear or invasion narratives, this conversation points toward a transformative, consciousness-based understanding of the UFO phenomenon — one that challenges materialist assumptions and invites deeper self-reflection.

📍 Recorded during a public library gathering in Vancouver, BC.


Grant Cameron can be found at:

/ @whitehouseufo

https://www.presidentialufo.org/

Keywords
aliensconsciousnessufosgrant cameron
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Thriving through every season: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s IMMUNE SUPPORT event is live

Thriving through every season: Health Ranger Store’s IMMUNE SUPPORT event is live

HRS Editors
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
Microsoft ends offline Windows activation, deepening shift to account-based control

Microsoft ends offline Windows activation, deepening shift to account-based control

Laura Harris
The graceful aging code: Daily habits to forge a longer, healthier life

The graceful aging code: Daily habits to forge a longer, healthier life

Willow Tohi
Border of Shadows: The globalist war on America&#8217;s sovereignty and the patriots fighting back

Border of Shadows: The globalist war on America’s sovereignty and the patriots fighting back

Belle Carter
Constitutional lawyer warns Canadians against &#8220;apathy&#8221; as Ottawa expands online speech laws

Constitutional lawyer warns Canadians against “apathy” as Ottawa expands online speech laws

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy