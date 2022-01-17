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218 - Wo ist der Schalter beim Geschlumpften?
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23735 views • January 17, 2022
Lichtsensitives Gen-Protein kann das Gehirn von Außen kontrollieren
https://gadgets.ndtv.com/science/news/new-light-sensitive-protein-can-control-brain-from-outside-550628
L. oder P. der Lichtträger
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BxhVLjZjZjP/
Graphen und Licht
https://www.spektrum.de/news/unsichtbare-hirnimplantate-aus-graphen/1315198
Von 2017
https://www.mta-dialog.de/artikel/optogenetik-geheimnis-des-lichtschalters-gelueftet
Activist Post von 2018
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/07/are-there-optogenetics-nano-biology-and-blue-light-nexus-health-problems.html
Seitdem ist es ruhig geworden um dieses Thema ...
.
https://gadgets.ndtv.com/science/news/new-light-sensitive-protein-can-control-brain-from-outside-550628
L. oder P. der Lichtträger
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BxhVLjZjZjP/
Graphen und Licht
https://www.spektrum.de/news/unsichtbare-hirnimplantate-aus-graphen/1315198
Von 2017
https://www.mta-dialog.de/artikel/optogenetik-geheimnis-des-lichtschalters-gelueftet
Activist Post von 2018
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/07/are-there-optogenetics-nano-biology-and-blue-light-nexus-health-problems.html
Seitdem ist es ruhig geworden um dieses Thema ...
.
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