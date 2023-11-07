Create New Account
CA FATHER IS FIGHTING TO BLOCK HIS 5-YEAR-OLD SON FROM BEING TRANSITIONED INTO A GIRL
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
Published 17 hours ago



Adam Vena is fighting to win custody of his son back after a LA court revoked his parental rights after the child's mother allegedly declared their son a girl.




