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Quicktake: How to Reduce Noise in Audio using Audacity
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53 views • April 27, 2021
Audacity is free open-source software that can be used on any major OS (Linux, Mac, Windows, etc) that can be found here:
https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
It can be used to remove pesky background noise from audio, used to convert and edit audio files of various shapes and sizes, and can even import audio from video files.
This video is available under CC0, and other publicly known open-source licences.
https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
It can be used to remove pesky background noise from audio, used to convert and edit audio files of various shapes and sizes, and can even import audio from video files.
This video is available under CC0, and other publicly known open-source licences.
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