Church Security Wake-Up Call: What Christ Church Exposed w/ Stephen Howe | Deep Dive | FOC Show
2 days ago
On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Stephen Howe to break down what the Christ Church disruption exposed about security, deterrence, and protecting families in an increasingly volatile culture. Stephen shares practical steps churches can implement immediately—like entrance control, locked-door protocols, and threat de-escalation—plus the mindset of situational awareness and “drawing attention to evil” before it escalates. We also discuss training realities beyond a concealed carry class, how to build a safety team with wisdom and love, and resources pastors can use to start a plan before the next crisis.
Stephen Howe
Stephen Howe is a firearms and performance-shooting instructor who trains individuals and church safety teams with a focus on responsible proficiency, clarity on legal realities, and practical readiness. With a lifelong background in martial arts—including disciplines like jiu-jitsu, judo, and other traditional systems—he emphasizes situational awareness and skill-building that holds up under pressure. Stephen became widely known through live-streaming on Twitch, where tens of thousands tuned in to watch real-world bondsman/bounty work and later followed his training, outdoors, and lifestyle content. He also hosts training days that blend community, fellowship, and practical instruction for churches and believers seeking to steward and protect their families. Stephen is active online as Stephen_IRL and shares resources and updates through his social platforms.
Stephen Howe
Stephen Howe is a firearms and performance-shooting instructor who trains individuals and church safety teams with a focus on responsible proficiency, clarity on legal realities, and practical readiness. With a lifelong background in martial arts—including disciplines like jiu-jitsu, judo, and other traditional systems—he emphasizes situational awareness and skill-building that holds up under pressure. Stephen became widely known through live-streaming on Twitch, where tens of thousands tuned in to watch real-world bondsman/bounty work and later followed his training, outdoors, and lifestyle content. He also hosts training days that blend community, fellowship, and practical instruction for churches and believers seeking to steward and protect their families. Stephen is active online as Stephen_IRL and shares resources and updates through his social platforms.
