⁣





35 Times NASA/CIA/FAA Documents REFER to '... over a flat, non-rotating earth”







35 Government Documents Admit Flat Earth NASA, ARMY, FAA, AIR FORCE, CIAhttps://youtu.be/_dcK5q6N3lU





Singapore/New York/Singapore flights SQ21/SQ22 - More proofs of a FLAT EARTHhttps://youtu.be/D4AUYVnjMqI





If the earth is a spinning globe (oblate spheroid) in the infinite vacuum of space then why does NASA in “NASA Reference Publication 1207 – August 1988” on page 30, refer to a “a stationary atmosphere over a flat, non-rotating earth”?





Flight Dynamics Summaryhttp://www.aerostudents.com/courses/flight-dynamics/flightDynamicsFullVersion.pdf





"It’s flat & motionless Folks! From the Pilot’s basic study guide; please read 1.1.2 & let that sink in! Every Pilot was taught this, but some still don’t get it, (I didn’t at first) & some just stay asleep & yes it does say ‘assumed’ but when does the theory become a spinning reality? Where is the next part B manual to apply Coriolis & curvature nonsense to any flight? Never...because it is a flat & stationary Earth we live & fly on. All flight planning & aerial navigation is based always on a flat motionless plane! Curvature or spin is never accounted for EVER " https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19890007066.pdfpage 126:"The nonlinear equations of motion used are six-degree-of-freedom equationssith stationary atmosphere and flat, nonrotating earth"https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19720012071







Determination of Angles of Attack and Sideslip from Radar Data and a Roll Stabilized PlatformNASA - March 1972 page 2:"The method is limited, however, to application where a flat, nonrotating earth"https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19720012071







An Aircraft Model for the AIAA Controls Design ChallengeNASA - 1991 - page 11:"The nonlinear equations of motion used in this model are general six-degree-of-freedom equations representing the flight dynamics of a rigid aircraft flying in a stationary atmosphere over a flat non-rotating earth"https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88248main_H-1777.pdf







Investigation of Aircraft Landing in Variable Wind FieldsNASA 1973 - page14 pdf or 6 on actual report:a) The earth is flat and non-rotating.https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19790005472





A Mathematical Model of the CH-53 HelicopterNASA - page 17:“The helicopter equations of motion are given in body axes with rerpect to a flat, nonrotating Earth.”https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19810003557





Atmospheric OscillationsGeorgia Tech April 1965





Prepared for NASApage 13:A model frequently used is that of a flat, nonrotating earth.https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19650015408







page 19:These equations assume a rigid vehicle and a flat, nonrotating Earth.https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...





Flight Testing a VSTOL AircraftNASA 1988 - page 9 pdf or 4-5 on actual doc:“For aircraft problems, the state and measurement models together represent the kinematics of a rigid body for describing motion over a flat, nonrotating Earth...”https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19880014378





https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88733main_H-2465.pdf





Time to Climbhttps://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19880014378page2:“In our minimum time-to-climb problem, the aircraft is modeled as a point mass and the flight trajectory is strictly confined in a vertical plane on a non-rotating, flat earth.https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20060053337



