© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
35 Times NASA/CIA/FAA Documents REFER to '... over a flat, non-rotating earth”
35 Government Documents Admit Flat Earth NASA, ARMY, FAA, AIR FORCE, CIAhttps://youtu.be/_dcK5q6N3lU
Singapore/New York/Singapore flights SQ21/SQ22 - More proofs of a FLAT EARTHhttps://youtu.be/D4AUYVnjMqI
If the earth is a spinning globe (oblate spheroid) in the infinite vacuum of space then why does NASA in “NASA Reference Publication 1207 – August 1988” on page 30, refer to a “a stationary atmosphere over a flat, non-rotating earth”?
Flight Dynamics Summaryhttp://www.aerostudents.com/courses/flight-dynamics/flightDynamicsFullVersion.pdf
"It’s flat & motionless Folks! From the Pilot’s basic study guide; please read 1.1.2 & let that sink in! Every Pilot was taught this, but some still don’t get it, (I didn’t at first) & some just stay asleep & yes it does say ‘assumed’ but when does the theory become a spinning reality? Where is the next part B manual to apply Coriolis & curvature nonsense to any flight? Never...because it is a flat & stationary Earth we live & fly on. All flight planning & aerial navigation is based always on a flat motionless plane! Curvature or spin is never accounted for EVER " https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19890007066.pdfpage 126:"The nonlinear equations of motion used are six-degree-of-freedom equationssith stationary atmosphere and flat, nonrotating earth"https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19720012071
Determination of Angles of Attack and Sideslip from Radar Data and a Roll Stabilized PlatformNASA - March 1972 page 2:"The method is limited, however, to application where a flat, nonrotating earth"https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19720012071
An Aircraft Model for the AIAA Controls Design ChallengeNASA - 1991 - page 11:"The nonlinear equations of motion used in this model are general six-degree-of-freedom equations representing the flight dynamics of a rigid aircraft flying in a stationary atmosphere over a flat non-rotating earth"https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88248main_H-1777.pdf
Investigation of Aircraft Landing in Variable Wind FieldsNASA 1973 - page14 pdf or 6 on actual report:a) The earth is flat and non-rotating.https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19790005472
A Mathematical Model of the CH-53 HelicopterNASA - page 17:“The helicopter equations of motion are given in body axes with rerpect to a flat, nonrotating Earth.”https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19810003557
Atmospheric OscillationsGeorgia Tech April 1965
Prepared for NASApage 13:A model frequently used is that of a flat, nonrotating earth.https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19650015408
page 19:These equations assume a rigid vehicle and a flat, nonrotating Earth.https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
Flight Testing a VSTOL AircraftNASA 1988 - page 9 pdf or 4-5 on actual doc:“For aircraft problems, the state and measurement models together represent the kinematics of a rigid body for describing motion over a flat, nonrotating Earth...”https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19880014378
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88733main_H-2465.pdf
Time to Climbhttps://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19880014378page2:“In our minimum time-to-climb problem, the aircraft is modeled as a point mass and the flight trajectory is strictly confined in a vertical plane on a non-rotating, flat earth.https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20060053337