Grad smoking Ukrainian concentration on the right bank of the Dnepr
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

In Kherson direction, Grad MLRS units of Dnepr Group of Russian Armed Forces attacked Armed Forces of Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnepr. Grad MLRS destroyed them as Kiev continued to try to transfer troops by boat to the left bank in Krynki which was controlled by Russia.

Mirrored - MIITARY TUBE TODAY

dneprkherson directiongrad mlrskrynki

