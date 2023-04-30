The Big Bluff: Gods of War & Weather Flush Gods of Disinformation & Dissent

Help, they know about the vax fraud! Let Fox take one for the team. And release the Sudan War… and the Measles…and the Drag-Hags.
Subscribe to TCV for the new crypto pick dropping in May 2nd | https://cryptovigilante.io
Get your Monerotopia virtual ticket at a 20% discount with (Code: TCV) at | https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Cloudbet Bitcoin Sports Betting | https://dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet
Simplefx Free Trading & Investing App | https://dollarvigilante.com/simplefx
Get Roundtable 2023 Replays for $187 and 15% off with crypto | https://dollarvigilante.com/roundtable
ByBit Affiliate Link to Get Additional $5,000 USDT | https://www.bybit.com/invite?ref=MX2AGP
Sell (or Buy) leveraged USDC/USDT here | https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/USDCUSDT
Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom
Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle
Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai
Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/
Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com
TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
May 2nd TCV Crypto Pick: CryptoVigilante.io
Intro vid: Resistance - William Wallace Protest Songs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvRSfs4thts
BREAKING: DON LEMON FIRED FROM CNN: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/breaking-don-lemon-fired-from-cnn/
Funny Pedo Pete Clip; https://twitter.com/i/status/1649878421793816577
Joe Biden: "I know you all know there is no climate problem.": https://twitter.com/i/status/1649380878731149314
Russian Base in Sudan
https://twitter.com/i/status/1650269972571254785
Trudeau Then & Now: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31175
50 Million doses of 'vaccine' recalled as they triggered 'false positives' in HIV tests. Translation: Now we can kill them with our AIDS drugs: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31164
Mentally ill fat man in a dress calls for ALL LGBT to ARM themselves and KILL anyone that disagrees with his perverted lifestyle: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31172
VIDEO: 42-Year-Old ‘Transgender’ Dressed as A Schoolgirl Arrested in Peru After Taking Photos of Girls in School Restroom. 😡 Latinos don’t play with pervs messing with their children!: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31170
VIDEO: Washington State wants to take your kids away if you don't let them transition. Meanwhile kids are playing a "licking game" with staff in one of their public middle schools (Desert Hills). : https://t.me/c/1264095585/31174
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.