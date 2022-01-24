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The Mandates Are Illegal – Just Say NO &Stay Open!
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70 views • January 24, 2022
JUST SAY NO!
Stay open! Don't give in to what Pharma-Fascists say! If we're united they lost!
Pharma-Fascists are according to the Supreme Court illegal! The mandates are illegal! Their doing is illegal!
Stay open! Don't give in to what Pharma-Fascists say! If we're united they lost!
Pharma-Fascists are according to the Supreme Court illegal! The mandates are illegal! Their doing is illegal!
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