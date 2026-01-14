BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JUST-a-Messenger. A MUST WATCH Video That SPELLS It OUT Verbatim. Only As A GIFT From The LORD GOD !
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 2 days ago

((( SHE ))) Female Energy Is the Mother Earth-aka Church the System-- ((( COME Out Of HER My PEOPLE ))) ..WE Were Part of the TURNING AWAY--You MUST TURN BACK To SEE and Understand !!

WE are Light Beings from Heaven... A Female Entity Posing as ((male and Female HOST Puppets)) Just ADD Angelic Light and She is the One that Hides the TRUTH


Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


www.kleckfiles.com/?220622-02


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


*************************


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Shared from and subscribe to:

NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i

Keywords
truthkleckjonathon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia&#8217;s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia’s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Jacob Thomas
Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Laura Harris
New research confirms alcohol&#8217;s broader, deeper cancer threat

New research confirms alcohol’s broader, deeper cancer threat

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy