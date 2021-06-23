OG East Side Story LP Vol. 1

The #EastSideStory volumes are dedicated to the Low Riders and to those who appreciate the #soultype oldies.



Never before has there been a collection of oldies that was created especially for the #LowRider.



This creation is the culmination of years of exposure and dedication to the "soul type" oldies, and the results speak for themselves.



The EAST SIDE STORY volumes are destined to be collectors items that will live on forever, because the very nature of the songs goes to the essence of the way of life of the Low Rider.



The immediate success of the EAST SIDE STORY volumes bears this out only too well.



1. NITE OWL - #TONYALLEN

2. ARE YOU ANGRY - #THEEMIDNITERS // 2:48

3. MAKING ENDS MEET - THEE MIDNITERS // 4:59

4. SOMETHING I WANT TO TELL YOU - #JOHNNYandTHEEXPRESS // 7:32

5. LEE GOOFED - #SHIRLEYandLEE // 10:28

6. MR DJ - #VANMCCOY // 12:59



1. THIN LINE BETWEEN LOVE AND HATE - #THEPERSUADERS // 15:25

2. I WANT YOU BACK - #THELARKS // 18:42

3. TALK TO ME - #SUNNYandTHESUNLINERS // 21:35

4. WHEN WE GET MARRIED - #THEINTRUDERS // 24:18

5. THE PLEA - #CHANTELS // 27:33

6. HE'LL BE BACK - #THEPLAYERS // 30:23