New York Knicks won their 1st NBA championship in 53 years - New York celebrated accordingly - clip 2 of 3

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The New York Knicks just won their first NBA championship in 53 years — and New York celebrated accordingly.
Fans stormed Times Square, climbed buses, scaled light poles and statues, smashed NYPD windshields, and tried to hitch rides on moving fire trucks. One school bus ended up engulfed in flames. Gunshots were reported. Riot police and mounted units moved in. Multiple arrests made.