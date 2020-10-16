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USA Viral Update -- 10 October 2020 -- Ivor Cummins
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3 views • October 16, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/013L9J7WhuU
A lot of USA people asking about the current situation, though I focus more on Europe. But here's the latest for USA numbers and inferences - please share to our USA friends...
NOTE: Ivor's extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
A lot of USA people asking about the current situation, though I focus more on Europe. But here's the latest for USA numbers and inferences - please share to our USA friends...
NOTE: Ivor's extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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