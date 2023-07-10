Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 07JUL23 - Rita Panahi: ‘What is she talking about?’: Douglas Murray questions Kamala Harris
channel image
Delacabra
63 Subscribers
55 views
Published Monday

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS


Watch on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/85X_ZsiRL0U


266,045 views Jul 7, 2023

Sky News host Rita Panahi and Author Douglas Murray have questioned Vice President Kamala Harris and her “weird ticks”.


“When she says, ‘It comes in the morning’ and then laughs manically, what is she talking about? Why is it funny? It’s completely bemusing,” Mr Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi.


Keywords
borderjoe bidenvice presidentkamala harriselon muskusa newsdouglas murraybabylon beesky news australiarita panahibad speakeroliver bartholomewblue suityellow schoolbusbooyah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket