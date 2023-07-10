SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 07JUL23 - Rita Panahi: ‘What is she talking about?’: Douglas Murray questions Kamala Harris

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
Sky News host Rita Panahi and Author Douglas Murray have questioned Vice President Kamala Harris and her “weird ticks”.
“When she says, ‘It comes in the morning’ and then laughs manically, what is she talking about? Why is it funny? It’s completely bemusing,” Mr Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
