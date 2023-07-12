🔊💥 A Series of Explosions in Kiev about 1 Hour ago

🔊💥 A series of explosions in Kiev
🔊 Sounds like a cruise missile over Kirovograd region
💥 Explosions reported in Poltava region
🔊🛸 Doritos (Geran, Geraniums) UAV over Kiev region
🛸 “Geraniums” reported in occupied Zaporozhye.
💥 Explosions are reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.
➡️Reports about the work of air defense in the Kiev region as well.
