🔊💥 A Series of Explosions in Kiev about 1 Hour ago
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

🔊💥 A series of explosions in Kiev

🔊 Sounds like a cruise missile over Kirovograd region

💥 Explosions reported in Poltava region

🔊🛸 Doritos (Geran, Geraniums) UAV over Kiev region

🛸 “Geraniums” reported in occupied Zaporozhye.

💥 Explosions are reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.

➡️Reports about the work of air defense in the Kiev region as well.




