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Another Prophetic warning to America; stay prepared and on guard (May 18, 2021)
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31 views • May 18, 2021
Please check out all the prophetic Warnings on the YouTube channel/brighteon (sayling on a Journey) as there are many specific warnings to America, different states and more....
You can also find the same warnings on this page for easier viewing
https://sites.google.com/view/appiusforum/home
*The Channel/page is updated periodically as and when God gives me new warnings/messages.
Thank you
Amrita S.
You can also find the same warnings on this page for easier viewing
https://sites.google.com/view/appiusforum/home
*The Channel/page is updated periodically as and when God gives me new warnings/messages.
Thank you
Amrita S.
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