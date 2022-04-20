The Bible confirms Dr Ardis we are in a Spiritual war against the serpent

In "Watch the water" Dr Ardis claimed that what is actually hurting and killing people is snake venom in the shots, and in the water. In this video we look back to Numbers in Scripture to find what appears to be a prophecy of what is happening today and how we can be saved.

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This video is for entertainment and the points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.

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