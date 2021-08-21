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Jabbed Australian Official Develops Bells Palsy In Middle Of Press Conference
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403 views • August 21, 2021
It is a pity this wasn't a bit longer, whilst he was speaking you can certainly see him blinking the left eye a the mouth, for me, was a little harder to tell. You decide for yourselves.
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