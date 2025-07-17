BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Levitation of Beetle shells !!
175 views • 21 hours ago

Interesting video that I found on Bitchute: Channel, CITIZEN'S INTELIGENCE JOURNAL

Strangely lots of the Tesla free energy videos seem to be blocked on Bitchute... I wonder why...

In summer 1988, an entomologist from Novosibirsk city, Viktor Stepanovich Grebennikov, examined a micro structure of the lower surface of beetles’ wing case by a microscope and became interested by “an unusually rhythmic, extremely ordered, incomparable honeycomb, solid multidimensional composition, which looked as if it was pressed by some complicated automatic machine”. Studying this amazing micro pattern allowed Grebennikov to design an aircraft of a new kind called “Gravity plane”.

Be responsible! These Beetles will lead to anti gravity, which could lead to time travel. NEVER OVER KILL THESE PRECIOUS WORKS OF NATURE AND OUR WONDERFUL GODS [Goddess of Liberty, George Washington], THESE ARE PRIVALAGES NOT YOUR HUMANLY RIGHT TO MAKE THEM GO ENDANGERED or EXTINCT. This was Viktor Grebennikov's biggest FEAR for his love of nature could not get himself to reveal what these beetles were. But here they are, they are the Cetonia beetle.

experimentlevitationbeetle
