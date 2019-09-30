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Armed Government Workers: Trained To Oppress
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19 views • September 30, 2019
Harrison Smith talks with Eric Peters about Armed Government Workers (AWGs) and the rapidly escalating militarization of the police force here in the United States of America. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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