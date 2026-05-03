Common Pest Entry Points in Homes (How Pests Get Inside)

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Wondering how pests get into your home? Even tiny gaps can become major entry points for rodents and insects.
This video explains:
• The most common pest entry points
• How small gaps lead to big infestations
• How to seal and protect your home
Stop pests before they get inside.
Read more:
https://simcoepestx.com/pest-entry-points-barrie-homes/