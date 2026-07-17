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The Future of Israel 07/17/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan shares in depth what will the Future of Israel will hold according to God’s Prophets, and how it correlates to America.

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Keywords
israelfutureprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:55Future of Israel

06:08Active Prophecies

10:46Israel & America

15:16America’s Judgment

22:58Pentecost

26:08Secret Door

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