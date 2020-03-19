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Islam Not A Religion Of Peace; Muslims Think They Are Superior
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25 views • March 19, 2020
March 18, 2020
ACU News
Anni time of the day: Islamic supremacy is a problem. It is a bigger problem when Allah commands supremacist Muslims to NOT call for peace when they get the power
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Source: https://youtu.be/WiVQ1Clp4xc
ACU News
Anni time of the day: Islamic supremacy is a problem. It is a bigger problem when Allah commands supremacist Muslims to NOT call for peace when they get the power
Please support our fan-generated channel by becoming an ACUNEWS patron and make sure you are subscribed to this YouTube channel. Thank you!
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/lutf
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acunews
Follow Us Here:
Site: https://liveuptofreedom.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Liveuptofreedom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anni_Cyrus
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AynazAnniCyrus
Source: https://youtu.be/WiVQ1Clp4xc
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