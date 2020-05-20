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Tal Schaller - Au secours je ne sais plus à quel saint me vouer !
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3 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT 16 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YrY1Z-r3Rw
Chaîne YT Tel Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE: https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
bécassine est en émoi devant tant d'informations divergentes !qui va lui venir en aide ? vous peut-être ?
www.santeglobale.world les blogs de tal vous donnent toutes les infos qui ne sont ni à la TV ni dans les journaux... profitez avant que la loi AVIA ne censure tout dès le 1er juillet
www.fonds-josefa.org pour tout savoir sur l'aluminium des vaccins
SORTEZ DE LA PEUR ELLE VA VOUS TUER PAR VACCIN INTERPOSE !
Chaîne YT Tel Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE: https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
bécassine est en émoi devant tant d'informations divergentes !qui va lui venir en aide ? vous peut-être ?
www.santeglobale.world les blogs de tal vous donnent toutes les infos qui ne sont ni à la TV ni dans les journaux... profitez avant que la loi AVIA ne censure tout dès le 1er juillet
www.fonds-josefa.org pour tout savoir sur l'aluminium des vaccins
SORTEZ DE LA PEUR ELLE VA VOUS TUER PAR VACCIN INTERPOSE !
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