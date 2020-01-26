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Amightywind Prophecy 74 GOD WARNS - " I, YAHUVEH HAVE DECLARED WAR ON PLANET EARTH FROM HEAVEN"
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This is Prophecy 74 given to Prophet Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah under the anointing of the Ruach ha Kodesh (Holy Spirit)
I, YAHUVEH, HAVE DECLARED WAR ON PLANET EARTH FROM HEAVEN!"
June 25, 2004
Prophecy Extracts:
"Oh foolish men, oh foolish Women, you men, you women of earth, you who plot against ME, you who try and lead MY true Children to slaughter, as sheep to the slaughter. You, who write the laws and cast away the laws of old, you say they are outdated. You forget I am the Ancient of Days. What will you do, oh foolish men of this earth? You who have your high technology, weapons of mass destruction, plagues and diseases you have invented with the hand of satan. You who are so rich and pompous, you who have built the underground cities. You who go and conquer planets I have not told you to conquer. Is it not enough that you have already destroyed one? Must you also conquer others? Do you not have enough war on this earth? Must you go
searching for more trouble?
What will you do to annihilate one another, you intimidate one another, war upon wars for greed, for power, but while you do this, you know not when, but I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven and you cannot stop it! You who mock ME, you who mock the true children of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA, you who plot to steal their freedoms away. I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven on this planet and the evil shall be slain. You think you will go and you will hide, you who have prepared and are evil, you only care about your own families. How many millions have you spent? Oh you say Billions. You who take the money out of the peoples pockets, you say, "More taxes we need!" Instead it goes to build your underground cities. Luxuries of every kind, treasures where you have hoarded and you use the people's money so you have a place to escape while you think they will just die.
But it is I, YAHUVEH, it is I, YAHUVEH, the Creator of not only this planet but all that lies in between, and I shall cast forth the rocks from the Sky. And just as in Sodom and Gomorrah and the seven cities besides I am the same YAHUVEH that destroyed Ninevah. Although I gave her time to repent in the end, was she not destroyed? I am the same YAHUVEH, the same Ancient of Days and what I did once before, I shall do once again. You're so busy with your wars, you do not even fear nor notice ME, as again and again I give you signs in the sky and doom comes closer to thee. But not for MY Children, oh you think they are so ignorant and naive, but you forget oh evil ones of Lucifer, that they truly belong to ME. They don't have the money to prepare, but they know they have a Heavenly Father YAHUVEH who cares It will be MY Angels arms that shelter them from the wrath that comes from the sky. (...)
I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war on this earth. Fire is coming from the sky and no one can stop ME. Need I remind you of what happened at the Tower of Babylon? So it shall be once again and your towers of Babylon shall fall. I have given you chance after chance to repent.
Beware of the doom Sayers that give prophecies without no hope interred. This Ringmaiden always speaks forth words of warning to the enemies but never do I ever prophecy of what will be, without also leaving you the hope that I have control, that I am watching over and I, YAHUVEH, will protect those that are truly MINE. How do you become MINE? By accepting YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH who the Greek call Jesus Christ. For never do I do anything without first warning MY Prophets so I send forth this Ringmaiden now to warn you of what is to come. The greatest way for you to prepare is to seek MY Face, seek MY will, for I have safe pockets still. Picture the hand of the Almighty Creator YAHUVEH in a rock fight from Heaven. But you think that you have rocks to throw back and yet I say, "You have none," America I laugh at your red alerts, for destruction shall come on this nation. Those that I have deemed that are only worthy of destruction and it will come from the hand who created the Heavens as well as the earth." (...)
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
This is Prophecy 74 given to Prophet Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah under the anointing of the Ruach ha Kodesh (Holy Spirit)
I, YAHUVEH, HAVE DECLARED WAR ON PLANET EARTH FROM HEAVEN!"
June 25, 2004
Prophecy Extracts:
"Oh foolish men, oh foolish Women, you men, you women of earth, you who plot against ME, you who try and lead MY true Children to slaughter, as sheep to the slaughter. You, who write the laws and cast away the laws of old, you say they are outdated. You forget I am the Ancient of Days. What will you do, oh foolish men of this earth? You who have your high technology, weapons of mass destruction, plagues and diseases you have invented with the hand of satan. You who are so rich and pompous, you who have built the underground cities. You who go and conquer planets I have not told you to conquer. Is it not enough that you have already destroyed one? Must you also conquer others? Do you not have enough war on this earth? Must you go
searching for more trouble?
What will you do to annihilate one another, you intimidate one another, war upon wars for greed, for power, but while you do this, you know not when, but I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven and you cannot stop it! You who mock ME, you who mock the true children of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA, you who plot to steal their freedoms away. I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war from Heaven on this planet and the evil shall be slain. You think you will go and you will hide, you who have prepared and are evil, you only care about your own families. How many millions have you spent? Oh you say Billions. You who take the money out of the peoples pockets, you say, "More taxes we need!" Instead it goes to build your underground cities. Luxuries of every kind, treasures where you have hoarded and you use the people's money so you have a place to escape while you think they will just die.
But it is I, YAHUVEH, it is I, YAHUVEH, the Creator of not only this planet but all that lies in between, and I shall cast forth the rocks from the Sky. And just as in Sodom and Gomorrah and the seven cities besides I am the same YAHUVEH that destroyed Ninevah. Although I gave her time to repent in the end, was she not destroyed? I am the same YAHUVEH, the same Ancient of Days and what I did once before, I shall do once again. You're so busy with your wars, you do not even fear nor notice ME, as again and again I give you signs in the sky and doom comes closer to thee. But not for MY Children, oh you think they are so ignorant and naive, but you forget oh evil ones of Lucifer, that they truly belong to ME. They don't have the money to prepare, but they know they have a Heavenly Father YAHUVEH who cares It will be MY Angels arms that shelter them from the wrath that comes from the sky. (...)
I, YAHUVEH, have decreed war on this earth. Fire is coming from the sky and no one can stop ME. Need I remind you of what happened at the Tower of Babylon? So it shall be once again and your towers of Babylon shall fall. I have given you chance after chance to repent.
Beware of the doom Sayers that give prophecies without no hope interred. This Ringmaiden always speaks forth words of warning to the enemies but never do I ever prophecy of what will be, without also leaving you the hope that I have control, that I am watching over and I, YAHUVEH, will protect those that are truly MINE. How do you become MINE? By accepting YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH who the Greek call Jesus Christ. For never do I do anything without first warning MY Prophets so I send forth this Ringmaiden now to warn you of what is to come. The greatest way for you to prepare is to seek MY Face, seek MY will, for I have safe pockets still. Picture the hand of the Almighty Creator YAHUVEH in a rock fight from Heaven. But you think that you have rocks to throw back and yet I say, "You have none," America I laugh at your red alerts, for destruction shall come on this nation. Those that I have deemed that are only worthy of destruction and it will come from the hand who created the Heavens as well as the earth." (...)
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