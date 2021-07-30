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A Look Inside China's Social Credit System - NBC News Now
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494 views • July 30, 2021
The way many Chinese live now and follow a social credit score system to remain on the right side of the government dictates! How about the Free World, will we accept this Lockstep Top Down Control?
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