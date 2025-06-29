Thomas Massie explains Trumps hit piece, 3 days before it aired.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thomas Massie explains Trumps hit piece on Theo Vaughn 3 days before it aired.
I voted against oxygen for grandmothers so many times those adds won’t work.
A pro-Trump super PAC has launched its first television ad against Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. The move follows President Donald Trump’s vow to recruit a primary challenger to defeat Massie in his upcoming election.
