Does Plasma Behave Like a Living Organism? - Dr. Joseph Farrell – Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Schecky says Danny Sheehan accessed UFO files in National Archives without permission.

• Greer and Elizondo, former allies, now compete on UFO disclosure.

UFO disclosure and government involvement.

• Joseph expresses skepticism towards UFO disclosure efforts.

• Joseph and others at conferences in 2014 and 2015 noticed govt people taking notes, then ET angle was pushed to regain control of UFO narrative.

• Joseph expresses skepticism towards government after Kennedy's murder.

Plasma life hypothesis, angels, and demons.

• Joseph explains the meaning behind the term "acre" in his book, which can refer to both a pyramid/ziggurat and a mountain.

• Author discusses plasma life hypothesis and its connection to Christian theology.

• Joseph and Brian discuss plasma as a possible form of life, with David Bohm's work as a starting point.

Plasma beings in higher dimensions, with reference to tensor calculus and electrical engineering.

• Joseph advances hypothesis that angels/demons are inorganic but have material existence in relationship to God.

• Joseph hypothesizes plasma life may exist in higher dimensions, while Domonic Kay references metaphysical literature on plasma beings.

• Crone's tensor calculus enables engineers to view electromagnetic phenomena as generalized electrical machines.

Electricity, physics, and ancient metaphors.

• Joseph explains that imaginary numbers are used in mathematics to describe electricity, and that these numbers are higher-dimensional, implying that electrical plasmas are also higher-dimensional.

• The conversation turns to the idea of the universe as an organism, rather than a machine, with Maximus the Confessor suggesting that the universe is a kind of gigantic human being.

• Joseph explains his hypothesis that the Great Pyramid of Giza was a weapon, inspired by Zechariah Sitchin's book "The Wars of Gods and Men."

• Joseph rewrote and updated his original three books on the topic, including "The Giza Death Star Revisited," after his original publisher dropped them after 20 years in print.

• Joseph believes the Great Pyramid was a weapon, with other pyramids acting as hyperdimensional oscillators.

• Joseph's books, including "Grid of the Gods," provide detailed analysis of pyramid structures and their potential uses.





