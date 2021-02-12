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Vax revealed covid pt3 of 9 this one hits hard
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90 views • February 12, 2021
in this pt3 you will hear from the pros of just how our Gov't backing the medical field is openly killing people for money, power and the destruction our our freedoms. The time has come to fight, and I do not mean with pointless words, your life and those of your family are at stack.
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