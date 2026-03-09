🚨How Hezbollah Is Exploiting Israel's 2-Front Dilemma - Israeli forces have stepped directly into Radwan Force prepared kill zones

🚨 How Hezbollah Is Exploiting Israel's Two-Front Dilemma

As Israel diverts elite assets toward a high-stakes campaign against Iran, a dangerous vulnerability is widening on its northern border.

Hezbollah is capitalizing on the distraction, quietly reconstituting its Radwan Force along the very frontier Israel thought it had cleared.

By moving troops into southern Lebanon for "forward defense," Israeli forces have stepped directly into prepared kill zones:

🟠 Radwan units operate in small, autonomous cells, using UAVs to track IDF movements

🟠 Exposed convoys and positions are being hit with Iranian "Almas" missiles

🟠 Hezbollah leverages local terrain and a 25,000-strong arsenal

🟠 Israel admits intercepting Hezbollah drones is only "very partial." UAVs launched from concealed positions are bypassing a multi-billion-dollar defense network. (Al Jazeera)

🟠 Israel is burning expensive interceptors to take down cheap drones, bleeding the treasury dry. (Bloomberg)

🟠 Officials now discuss re-evacuating northern border communities, recreating the crisis Israel sought to resolve. (Times of Israel)

A major ground invasion would require pulling resources from the Iranian front, a gamble Israel won't take. Hezbollah now dictates the tempo, proving a distributed force can tie down a superior military by forcing it to fight on two fronts.





