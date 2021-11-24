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Biden re-appoints Powell for Federal Reserve chair
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150 views • November 24, 2021
Joe Biden announces he is re-nominating Jerome Powell to head up the Federal Reserve. One America's Sam Valk with more on his prospects for getting through the Senate.
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